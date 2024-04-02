Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Qualys accounts for 2.1% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned about 0.38% of Qualys worth $27,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 46.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after buying an additional 80,079 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Qualys by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 83,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Qualys by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. TD Cowen began coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.23.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $167.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.18. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.51. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,057 shares in the company, valued at $10,398,729.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,573.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,398,729.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,537 shares of company stock worth $2,784,700. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

