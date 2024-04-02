QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.82. 1,784,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,853,161. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $177.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

