QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,784,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,853,161. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $177.59. The stock has a market cap of $190.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

