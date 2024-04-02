QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $409,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,323 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

View Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $170.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,944,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,903,734. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $177.59. The stock has a market cap of $190.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.