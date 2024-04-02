PVH (NYSE:PVH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $155.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.93.

NYSE:PVH opened at $139.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.66. PVH has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $141.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PVH by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of PVH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

