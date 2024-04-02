PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $140.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.86.

NYSE:PVH traded down $32.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,184,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,952. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. PVH has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PVH will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PVH by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

