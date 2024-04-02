ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 10th (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, April 10th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 10th.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

Shares of SPXU opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $14.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

