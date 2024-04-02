Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF Stock Set to Split on Wednesday, April 10th (NYSEARCA:SPXV)

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Wednesday, April 10th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, April 10th.

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPXV opened at $111.15 on Tuesday. Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $83.98 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The company has a market cap of $21.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,707,000. Truefg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at about $520,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Health Care ETF (SPXV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the healthcare sector. SPXV was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

