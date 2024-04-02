Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Prologis by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after buying an additional 2,038,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth approximately $185,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.81.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

