ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Short Interest Up 13.6% in March

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the February 29th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 834,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACDC. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,167,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,194,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,580,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,858,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,100,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACDC opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ProFrac has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $14.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ProFrac from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Articles

