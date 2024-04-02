Private Ocean LLC Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,157,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,288,000 after buying an additional 1,466,803 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 346.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 851,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 660,823 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 279,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,313. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $566.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

