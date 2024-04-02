Private Ocean LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $67.97. 123,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,044. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $70.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average of $64.22.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.