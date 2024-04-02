Private Ocean LLC Makes New $185,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,880,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,265,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,492,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,132,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPT traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.79. The company had a trading volume of 472,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,806. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $35.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.33.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

