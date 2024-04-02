Private Ocean LLC Invests $72,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,837,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $158.21. 1,208,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

