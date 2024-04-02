Private Ocean LLC Invests $44,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672,221 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,914,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,898,000 after acquiring an additional 35,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,843,000 after buying an additional 481,776 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,035,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.68. The company had a trading volume of 95,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,356. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $80.90 and a 12 month high of $102.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.93.
About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.