Private Ocean LLC Invests $140,000 in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 44.9% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 67,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,157,000 after acquiring an additional 166,219 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,233.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,192,000 after acquiring an additional 592,585 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.9% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 132,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.50. 508,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,147. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.03. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $981,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,746,656.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 24,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $2,173,340.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,319.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $981,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,746,656.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,943 shares of company stock valued at $8,013,927. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

