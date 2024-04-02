Private Ocean LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter.

SCHK traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.17. 282,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,840. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52 week low of $38.87 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

