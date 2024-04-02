Private Ocean LLC Has $57,000 Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,164,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,698,597. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.02. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.70 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

