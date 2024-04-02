Private Ocean LLC Has $27,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLUE traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $107.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,483 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.36.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.