Private Ocean LLC Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 244.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.29. 5,153,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,903,734. The stock has a market cap of $191.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $177.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.85 and a 200-day moving average of $137.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.