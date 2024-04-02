Private Ocean LLC Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 244.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QUALCOMM Price Performance
NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.29. 5,153,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,903,734. The stock has a market cap of $191.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $177.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.85 and a 200-day moving average of $137.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
