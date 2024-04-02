Private Ocean LLC Acquires 804 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,069. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.91. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.