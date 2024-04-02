Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Clorox were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.41. 437,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.11 and a 200 day moving average of $140.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 761.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

