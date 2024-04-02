Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $76.71. The stock had a trading volume of 443,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,816. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.