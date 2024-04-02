Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases 574 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.55. The company had a trading volume of 782,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,616. The stock has a market cap of $130.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.89.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

