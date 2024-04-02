Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $704,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,755,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,269,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,484,000 after acquiring an additional 335,560 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.68.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,635,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,801,273. The stock has a market cap of $203.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
