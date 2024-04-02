Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $364,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.83. 123,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,739. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.19. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $131.67. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
