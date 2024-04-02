Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $364,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.83. 123,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,739. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.19. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $131.67. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.