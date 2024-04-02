Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $231,000 Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Refined Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 272,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 72,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VSGX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.34. 98,514 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.49.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

