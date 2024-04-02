Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $1.19 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.87.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SLB stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,973,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,345,649. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

