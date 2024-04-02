Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after buying an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,451,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 279,272 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,060.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 292,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 266,952 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,960,000 after buying an additional 152,014 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.29. 229,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,458. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.97. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $105.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

