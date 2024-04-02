Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys New Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in State Street by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

STT traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,677. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $81.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. State Street’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 50.27%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

