Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 5,319 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $74.52. 552,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,431. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.