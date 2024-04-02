Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires 400 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,045,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS ESGV traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $92.87. The company had a trading volume of 174,744 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.36.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

