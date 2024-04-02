Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.39. 14,133,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,964,263. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $48.53. The stock has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

