Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 573 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,770. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.96.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

