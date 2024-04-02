Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $31.94. 3,804,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $32.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1561 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

