Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 40 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 83.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $5.02 on Tuesday, reaching $439.93. 32,067,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,672,781. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.29. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

