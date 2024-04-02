Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

NYSE CCJ traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,067,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,569. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.71. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

