Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 533 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of GSK by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

GSK traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.79. 1,815,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,087. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $86.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GSK

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.