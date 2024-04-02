Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 400.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 36,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 91,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

WY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.30. 1,721,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,840. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,699 shares of company stock worth $1,455,609 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

