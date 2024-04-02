Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $210.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,623. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54. The company has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

