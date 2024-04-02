Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Invests $70,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.73. 699,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,882. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.09 and a 12-month high of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.18.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $132,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,720.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,666 shares of company stock worth $12,169,796. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

