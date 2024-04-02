Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Invests $32,000 in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 64,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FIDU stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,186. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.27. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $50.63 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $908.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

