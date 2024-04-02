Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBWI. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

BBWI stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.31. 1,128,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,049. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.05. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.