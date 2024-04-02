Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Trading Down 8.1%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.21. 639,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 643,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a market cap of $758.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Nelsen acquired 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRME. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in Prime Medicine by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Prime Medicine by 293.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 506.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

