Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Trading 5.1% Higher

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.45 and last traded at $71.14. Approximately 56,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 82,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.72.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.86.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.36. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $372.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,649,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 466,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,344,000 after buying an additional 227,077 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Precision Drilling by 1,501.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,950,000 after buying an additional 209,182 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 28.6% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 742,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after buying an additional 165,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 160.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 145,027 shares in the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

