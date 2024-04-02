PPL (NYSE:PPL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.70.

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Argus upgraded shares of PPL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.67.

PPL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.55. 2,140,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,163,951. PPL has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 103.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

