PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded up 57.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 64.3% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $580.94 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.27 or 0.00156263 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00017278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009358 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000127 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001468 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

