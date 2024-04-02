PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Cap of $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded up 130.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $622.21 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 96% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

