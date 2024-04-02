Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Down 9.7 %

POLA stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Polar Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Polar Power by 802.2% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.