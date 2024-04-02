Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 1,021 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.21.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $677.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,857. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $624.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $570.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $438.59 and a 12-month high of $704.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

